Melon Gelato - Genetics: Magic Melon x 2 Scoops

Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 9 weeks

Yield: good

Potency: high

SKU: MEGL-F



The Magic Melon cut we used was the result of a 10k pheno hunt by Humboldt Seed Company. We chose to work with it because of its sweet, fruity flavors of ripe melon with tropical mango and berries, its high yield and short stature and its euphoric high. It’s a unique strain that pretty much checks all the boxes.

2 Scoops is one of the crown jewels of T-Fly Genetics, who has been breeding top- notch strains in central California for over 30 years. It drips in frost giving it a stunning bag appeal with hints at its high potency. The terpene profile is reminiscent of old-school orange push-pops.

Offspring phenos will have a mixture of mouth-watering terpenes that range between both parents.

