Midnight Bessie Genetics: Bessie Cake x Shadow OG Type: Autoflower Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 60-70 days from seed Yield: Very good
Bessie Cake is an autoflowering strain that is quickly becoming a legend due to its production of frosty, stinky buds with a good yield for an autoflowering strain. With parents like Wedding Cake and South Bay Bessie, you can’t go wrong.
We decided to cross Bessie cake with our Elev8 breeding auto to add a bit more stability and yield.
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.