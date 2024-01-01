Genetics: Modified Banana X Gary Payton

Type: Indica hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Very high

Characteristics: Earthy/Fruity



Modified Payton starts with an initial burst of OG funk and transitions into intensely fruity aromas. This strain has consistent structural characteristics, including regular node spacing and a high degree of frostiness on the buds. The stretch of Modified Payton is typically within the average range, making it a reliable choice for growers looking for predictable growth patterns and high-quality yields.



Modified Banana is a delicious cross of GMO BX x Banana OG, created by Skunkhouse Genetics. It features banana forward features, with a pungent fruity/flora aroma. Aroma of phenos are some of ammonia, and some of butter. The strain can also contain a healthy dose of citrus and spice. Her fluffy light green nugs are coated with a snow white layer of trichomes, giving a glow of bright light green.



Gary Payton is characterized by its unique attributes like the basketball player… hard hitting, long lasting, and can stretch up to 6 feet outdoors. The minty green buds exhibit a lavish covering of frosty white trichomes, and burnt orange pistols. The flower is heavily pungent, giving off the predominant aromas of diesel, with a side of sour, pine, and nutmeg. Gary Payton is a gas lovers strain, with yields that will satisfy the most greediest of growers.

