About this product
Genetics: Modified Banana X Gary Payton
Type: Indica hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Very high
Characteristics: Earthy/Fruity
Modified Payton starts with an initial burst of OG funk and transitions into intensely fruity aromas. This strain has consistent structural characteristics, including regular node spacing and a high degree of frostiness on the buds. The stretch of Modified Payton is typically within the average range, making it a reliable choice for growers looking for predictable growth patterns and high-quality yields.
Modified Banana is a delicious cross of GMO BX x Banana OG, created by Skunkhouse Genetics. It features banana forward features, with a pungent fruity/flora aroma. Aroma of phenos are some of ammonia, and some of butter. The strain can also contain a healthy dose of citrus and spice. Her fluffy light green nugs are coated with a snow white layer of trichomes, giving a glow of bright light green.
Gary Payton is characterized by its unique attributes like the basketball player… hard hitting, long lasting, and can stretch up to 6 feet outdoors. The minty green buds exhibit a lavish covering of frosty white trichomes, and burnt orange pistols. The flower is heavily pungent, giving off the predominant aromas of diesel, with a side of sour, pine, and nutmeg. Gary Payton is a gas lovers strain, with yields that will satisfy the most greediest of growers.
Type: Indica hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Very high
Characteristics: Earthy/Fruity
Modified Payton starts with an initial burst of OG funk and transitions into intensely fruity aromas. This strain has consistent structural characteristics, including regular node spacing and a high degree of frostiness on the buds. The stretch of Modified Payton is typically within the average range, making it a reliable choice for growers looking for predictable growth patterns and high-quality yields.
Modified Banana is a delicious cross of GMO BX x Banana OG, created by Skunkhouse Genetics. It features banana forward features, with a pungent fruity/flora aroma. Aroma of phenos are some of ammonia, and some of butter. The strain can also contain a healthy dose of citrus and spice. Her fluffy light green nugs are coated with a snow white layer of trichomes, giving a glow of bright light green.
Gary Payton is characterized by its unique attributes like the basketball player… hard hitting, long lasting, and can stretch up to 6 feet outdoors. The minty green buds exhibit a lavish covering of frosty white trichomes, and burnt orange pistols. The flower is heavily pungent, giving off the predominant aromas of diesel, with a side of sour, pine, and nutmeg. Gary Payton is a gas lovers strain, with yields that will satisfy the most greediest of growers.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.
Notice a problem?Report this item