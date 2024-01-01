Genetics: Nerds Rope x Nerds Rope

Type: Sativa Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 Weeks

Yield: Medium

Nerds Rope (Cherrie Pie OG x Goji OG) was selected as Elev8’s first Signature Series for a reason. When we began pheno hunting this strain, it became apparent that this would produce some of the most outstanding harvest growers have seen in many years. Unfortunately, lacking a lot of well-deserved hype, Nerds Rope is one of those rare unicorns out of California that are held close to the vest by few well connected growers in the know. When one of our most trusted genetics sources shared the secrets of this strain with us, we knew it was something we had to experience firsthand. So, we sent it to our most skilled growers for testing, and the verdict was unanimous—Nerds Rope was unlike anything they’d ever seen before.



The magic of Nerds Rope lies in its exotic terpene profile. When you open the jar, and the aroma transports you to an old-school head shop, where the air is thick with the scent of exotic incense, sweetened by a creamy, gassy undertone that makes you want to keep coming back for more. The buds are covered in trichomes with colors that gradually transition from light to dark purples depending on the light and temperature condition. This strain isn’t just a smoke—it’s an experience, one that promises to Elev8 your senses and leave a lasting impression.



Nerds Rope S1 has set a new standard for genetic excellence. But don’t just take our word for it—experience the sight, aroma, and flavor firsthand. There’s a reason this is our first signature strain in 10 years. Discover the result of our dedicated pheno hunting and make it yours today.

