Northern Tropic Genetics: Pure Michigan x Tropical Gelato Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeks Yield: Good
Pure Michigan has taken the cannabis world by storm in the last year as the strain to have. It is a cross of Oreoz and Mendo Breath, two legendary strains that were created by Michigan breeders. The dominant terpene is limonene, giving it a smell/flavor of tree fruit and lime.
Tropical Gelato is a cross between Tropicana Cookies and the mysterious Project 4516. Tropical Gelato has beautiful purplish buds that drip with frost. The terpene profile is like orange cream soda, with hints of cinnamon and brown sugar.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.