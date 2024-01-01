Northern Tropic

by Elev8 Seeds
Northern Tropic
Genetics: Pure Michigan x Tropical Gelato
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Good

Pure Michigan has taken the cannabis world by storm in the last year as the strain to have. It is a cross of Oreoz and Mendo Breath, two legendary strains that were created by Michigan breeders. The dominant terpene is limonene, giving it a smell/flavor of tree fruit and lime.

Tropical Gelato is a cross between Tropicana Cookies and the mysterious Project 4516. Tropical Gelato has beautiful purplish buds that drip with frost. The terpene profile is like orange cream soda, with hints of cinnamon and brown sugar.

Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.
