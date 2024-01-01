Northern Tropic

Genetics: Pure Michigan x Tropical Gelato

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Good



Pure Michigan has taken the cannabis world by storm in the last year as the strain to have. It is a cross of Oreoz and Mendo Breath, two legendary strains that were created by Michigan breeders. The dominant terpene is limonene, giving it a smell/flavor of tree fruit and lime.



Tropical Gelato is a cross between Tropicana Cookies and the mysterious Project 4516. Tropical Gelato has beautiful purplish buds that drip with frost. The terpene profile is like orange cream soda, with hints of cinnamon and brown sugar.



