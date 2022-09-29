Available in feminized seeds

Genetics: Runtz x Platinum Huckleberry Cookies

Type: Hybrid

Flowering: 9 weeks

Runtz is an elite, sought-after strain that has been receiving a lot of well-deserved hype. The first time we grew it, the reason for all the hype was obvious. Runtz is absolutely covered in frost with some purple and violet hues mixed in. Runtz was created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez X Gelato strains. Runtz brings on a delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries with a spicy pineapple aftertaste. Runtz has been tested as high as 29% THC.



Platinum Huckleberry Cookies was chosen due to its 32% THC potency along with its high yield. Its shorter structure helps offset the lankiness of Runtz. Notorious PHC will produce phenotypes that range between the characteristics of both parents.