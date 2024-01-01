Oregon Apple Trail Genetics: Oregon Silver Haze x Apple Fritter Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeks Yield: Very good
We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. It’s a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
We obtained a particular cut of Oregon Super Haze that has it all. Its covered in frost, has a good yield. Oregon Super Haze has a terpene profile that has a rich blend of herbal notes, pungent kush with a tangy lemony zest.
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.