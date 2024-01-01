Oregon Apple Trail

Genetics: Oregon Silver Haze x Apple Fritter

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Very good



We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. It’s a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.



We obtained a particular cut of Oregon Super Haze that has it all. Its covered in frost, has a good yield. Oregon Super Haze has a terpene profile that has a rich blend of herbal notes, pungent kush with a tangy lemony zest.



