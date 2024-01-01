Paranormal Genetics: ChemMo x Shadow OG Type: Autoflower Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 60-70 days from seed Yield: Good
ChemMo is an autoflowering strain with a heavy gas smell that will dominate a room and delight the discerning palette. ChemMo is a cross between South Bay Bessie and GMO, giving it lots of gassy terpenes.
Our Elev8 breeding auto added some stability and yield, making it a perfect match with ChemMo.
