Paranormal

by Elev8 Seeds
Paranormal
Genetics: ChemMo x Shadow OG
Type: Autoflower 
Seed Type: Feminized
 Flowering: 60-70 days from seed
Yield: Good

ChemMo is an autoflowering strain with a heavy gas smell that will dominate a room and delight the discerning palette. ChemMo is a cross between South Bay Bessie and GMO, giving it lots of gassy terpenes.

Our Elev8 breeding auto added some stability and yield, making it a perfect match with ChemMo.

About this brand

Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.
