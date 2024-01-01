Genetics: Cake and Ice Cream x White Runtz

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Good



White Runtz is an elite, hard to find strain that is a different phenotype from the famous Runtz cut. While there are many similarities between White Runtz and Runtz such as yield, the main differences are that White Runtz has a bit more frost and the terpene profile leans more towards lemons.



We crossed White Runtz with our own cut of Cake and Ice Cream, which is super vigorous, frosty with a terpene profile that is reminiscent of Gelato with some sweetness, spice and some touches of hashiness and incense.

Show more