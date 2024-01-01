Pink Slurpee - Genetics: Zoap x Tropical Gelato

Type: Indica dominant hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Good



Zoap is a refreshingly unique hybrid strain with well-deserved hype (Leafly’s 2022 and 2023 Top Strains of Summer). It perfectly combines Rainbow Sherbet and Pink Guava, with one of the most unique terpene profiles around. Expect sweet fruit, sharp herbal notes, soap and funky guava notes. The deep olive nugs are complimented with dark purple undertones, and dripping with purple tinted crystal trichomes. Depending on the particular cut, a subtle gas aftertaste may also be present, adding an interesting twist to the overall experience.



Tropical Gelato is a cross between Tropicana Cookies and the mysterious Project 4516. Tropical Gelato has beautiful purplish buds that drip with frost. The terpene profile is like orange cream soda, with hints of cinnamon and brown sugar.

