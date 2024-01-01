Prime8 Fuel - Genetics: Lemon Cherry Runtz x Gorilla Glue #4

Type: Indica leaning hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Excellent



Lemon Cherry Runtz is a delicious cross of Lemon Cherry Gelato and Runtz. The aroma is a delightful sour citrusy overtone, accented by candied berries, raspberries, and hint of pine. It has super dense oversized nugs, along with a coating of sugary amber crystal trichomes.

Gorilla Glue #4 is a multi award winning strain taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups, as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup in 2015. With an earthy and pungent scent, this strain boasts an intriguing fusion of fragrances and excellent yield. Its chunky buds are light green with beautiful purple undertones, that are glistening with a super coating of sticky frost. Gorilla Glue boasts a super pungent sour diesel flavor, that's incredibly harsh, with an aromatic touch of sweet’n sour mocha.

