Logo for the brand Elev8 Seeds

Elev8 Seeds

Punch Cake (Indica)

Genetics: Purple Punch x Wedding Cake
Type: Indica Dominant
Seed Type: Feminized seeds
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Excellent
Potency: High

Punch Cake is a delicious combination of grape sweetness from Purple Punch and cookie gas from Wedding Cake. The frost and dense buds from both parents carries through for insanely beautiful bag appeal.
