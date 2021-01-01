Elev8 Seeds
About this product
Genetics: Purple Punch x Wedding Cake
Type: Indica Dominant
Seed Type: Feminized seeds
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Excellent
Potency: High
Punch Cake is a delicious combination of grape sweetness from Purple Punch and cookie gas from Wedding Cake. The frost and dense buds from both parents carries through for insanely beautiful bag appeal.
Type: Indica Dominant
Seed Type: Feminized seeds
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Excellent
Potency: High
Punch Cake is a delicious combination of grape sweetness from Purple Punch and cookie gas from Wedding Cake. The frost and dense buds from both parents carries through for insanely beautiful bag appeal.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!