Quarantine Buddy - Genetics: Magic Melon x Tangerine Cookies

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 9 weeks

Yield: very good

Potency: High



The Magic Melon cut we used was the result of a 10k pheno hunt by Humboldt Seed Company. We chose to work with it because of its sweet, fruity flavors of ripe melon with tropical mango and berries, its high yield and short stature and its euphoric high. It’s a unique strain that pretty much checks all the boxes.



We crossed our Magic Melon cut with our breeders cut of Tangerine Cookies. Tangerine Cookies tested at 29% THCA and 5.1% terpenes, which is the highest level of terpenes we have seen. Tangerine Cookies is a stand-out strain with a terpene profile reminiscent of orange cream soda, good yield and tons of frost. Phenos will tend to have an outstanding structure and crazy terpene profiles that range between both parents.

