Reef Rider - Genetics: Tropical Gelato x RS11

Type: Indica hybrid

Seed: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Stretch: Large

Yield: Good



Reef Rider has a short/med hight, with a medium stretch. Terps are reminiscent of a well done Gelato #33… mixed berries, with sweet floral, and fuel.



Tropical Gelato by Lit Farms ticks all the boxes. Her hard structure is full of crystal-laden buds, that leave your fingers unbelievably sticky. Aromas are of fuel with hints of sweet berries. And when ground up, it smells of sweet creamy orange, into a bouquet of an island breeze laundry detergent.



RS11 from Doja Pak, also known as Rainbow Sherbet #11, is a potent indica dominant hybrid. It’s packed with super sweet and fruity goodness, with citrus, and a touch of pine with gas. It’s followed by a sweet and spicy aroma that enhances the overall experience. Her blue/green nugs are dense, fluffy, and covered in frost.

