Reef Rider

by Elev8 Seeds
THC —CBD —

About this product

Reef Rider - Genetics: Tropical Gelato x RS11
Type: Indica hybrid
Seed: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Stretch: Large
Yield: Good

Reef Rider has a short/med hight, with a medium stretch. Terps are reminiscent of a well done Gelato #33… mixed berries, with sweet floral, and fuel.

Tropical Gelato by Lit Farms ticks all the boxes. Her hard structure is full of crystal-laden buds, that leave your fingers unbelievably sticky. Aromas are of fuel with hints of sweet berries. And when ground up, it smells of sweet creamy orange, into a bouquet of an island breeze laundry detergent.

RS11 from Doja Pak, also known as Rainbow Sherbet #11, is a potent indica dominant hybrid. It’s packed with super sweet and fruity goodness, with citrus, and a touch of pine with gas. It’s followed by a sweet and spicy aroma that enhances the overall experience. Her blue/green nugs are dense, fluffy, and covered in frost.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Elev8 Seeds
Elev8 Seeds
Shop products
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.
