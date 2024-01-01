Genetics: Jealousy x Nerds Rope

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: High



From the olive green with shades of purple buds to the unique candy-sweet caryophyllene terpene profile, Rope Burn is pure fire. This high yield machine is coated with crystal trichomes delivering a relaxed and inspirational high along with anti-inflammatory benefits. From grow to smoke, Rope Burn is sure to ignite excitement in connoisseurs of the highest level. Rope Burn is the result of two legendary DNA, no doubt. Node pacing and heavy yield make this sweet, and spicy phenotype, pulls from the best traits of this strains parents. Don’t just take our word for it—feel the burn for yourself!



Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky and crowned Leafly’s 2022 strain of the year. In flower, the eyes will feast on the olive green nugs and the nose will fill with the pungent smell of super sweet cream and candy aromas. Enhanced by a layer of cloudy, purple-tinted trichomes rich in caryophyllene, Jealousy’s tasty undertones of spice create a complex consumption experience that is earthy and slightly sour. A balanced but Indica leaning hybrid, leaves mentally relaxed but physically energetic.



Nerds Rope (Cherrie Pie OG x Goji OG), although lacking a lot of well-deserved hype, is one of those rare unicorns out of California that are held close to the vest by few well connected growers in the know. When one of our most trusted genetics sources shared the secrets of this strain with us, we knew it was something we had to experience firsthand. We sent Nerds Rope to our most skilled growers for testing, and the verdict was unanimous—Nerds Rope was unlike anything they’d ever seen before.



The magic of Nerds Rope lies in its exotic terpene profile. Picture this: you open the jar, and the aroma transports you to an old-school head shop, where the air is thick with the scent of exotic incense, sweetened by a creamy, gassy undertone that makes you want to keep coming back for more. The buds are covered in trichomes with colors that gradually transition from light to dark purples depending on the light and temperature condition. This strain isn’t just a smoke—it’s an experience, one that promises to Elev8 your senses and leave a lasting impression.

