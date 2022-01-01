About this product
Royal Punch - Genetics: Purple Punch x Concord Cream
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Very good
Potency: Good
Our original clone-only cut of Purple Punch is ridiculously frosty with loud grape terpenes. We crossed this legendary strain with a heavy yielding cut of Concord Cream by Exotic Genetix. Concord Cream also brings the grape terpenes but adds some yield.
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.