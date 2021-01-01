About this product

Genetics: Runtz Clone-Only S1s (Gelato x Zskittles)

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized seeds

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Good

Potency: High



Runtz is a hard to get yet insanely popular strain, and for a good reason. These seeds were not made from an original clone

only Runtz. These seeds were made with the exact same genetics as the clone only. Some phenotypes will match the clone only Runtz exactly, and some phenotypes will be very similar, but lean toward one of the parents.