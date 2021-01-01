Loading…
Elev8 Seeds

Runtz (Indica)

Genetics: Runtz Clone-Only S1s (Gelato x Zskittles)
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized seeds
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Good
Potency: High

Runtz is a hard to get yet insanely popular strain, and for a good reason. These seeds were not made from an original clone
only Runtz. These seeds were made with the exact same genetics as the clone only. Some phenotypes will match the clone only Runtz exactly, and some phenotypes will be very similar, but lean toward one of the parents.
