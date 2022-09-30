Runtz of Eden - Genetics: Runtz x Forbidden Fruit

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 9 weeks

Yield: Very Good

Potency: Very high

SKU: ROED-F

Runtz is an elite, sought-after strain that has been receiving a lot of well-deserved hype. The first time we grew it, the reason for all the hype was obvious. Runtz is absolutely covered in frost with some purple and violet hues mixed in. Runtz was created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez X Gelato strains. Runtz brings on a delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries with a spicy pineapple aftertaste. Runtz has been tested as high as 29% THC.



With Runtz of Eden, we were able to obtain the breeder’s cut of Forbidden Fruit that was the loudest purple strain we have ever encountered and crossed it with our prized Runtz cut. Runtz of Eden combines the LOUD sweet, rotten fruit terps with the exotic cookies and fruit and candy terpenes of Runtz. Phenos will produce varying amounts of purple colors.