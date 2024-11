Runtztopia

Genetics: OMFG x White Runtz

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Good



OMFG is a brilliant cross of Runtz and Red Pop by Exotic Genetix. It is a vigorous grower with fat, frosty buds that reek of loud strawberry candy. Its hard to find a strain that offers yield for the commercial grower and at the same time has taste and frost for the connoisseur, but this surely one that will please all.



White Runtz is an elite, hard to find strain that is a different phenotype from the famous Runtz cut. While there are many similarities between White Runtz and Runtz such as yield, the main differences are that White Runtz has a bit more frost and the terpene profile leans more towards lemons.



