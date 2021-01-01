About this product
Genetics: Elev8 Breeding Auto x Supernatural OG
Type: Autoflower
Seed Type: Feminized seeds
Yield: Very Good
Potency: High
Flowering: 70 days from seed
Shadow OG is a cross between our autoflower breeding male and Supernatural OG Autoflower. Our large OG dominate male crossed with Supernatural OG produces a large yielding cross with plenty of frost with a dank OG Kush terpene profile. Shadow OG likes growing large, fat colas.
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.