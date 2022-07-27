About this product
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Medium
Potency: Very High
We obtained a very special cut called 2 Scoops from the heart of California
bred by T-Fly Genetics. 2 Scoops has a loud terpene profile that is
reminiscent of those old-school orange push pops, tons of frost and
knock-out potency. 2 Scoops is a mix of orange sherbet and grape sherbet, a
highly prized cultivar from the Emerald Triangle. We crossed our 2 Scoops
cut with Wedding Cake to add some cookie gas for an unforgettable terpene
combo.