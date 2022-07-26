Slow ’n Sweet - Genetics: Runtz x Sundae Driver

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 9 weeks

Yield: Very Good

Potency: Very high

SKU: SLSW-F



Runtz is an elite, sought-after strain that has been receiving a lot of well-deserved hype. The first time we grew it, the reason for all the hype was obvious. Runtz is absolutely covered in frost with some purple and violet hues mixed in. Runtz was created through a delicious cross of the infamous Zkittlez X Gelato strains. Runtz brings on a delicious fruity flavor with tropical citrus and sour berries with a spicy pineapple aftertaste. Runtz has been tested as high as 29% THC.



Slow’n Sweet has a terpene profile that is very unique and hard to describe. Some people have described it as sweet creamy chocolate with sugary fruit. It’s very vigorous with frosty large, dense buds that tends to produce large yielding crosses, as well as phenotypes that range between the characteristics of both parents.