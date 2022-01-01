Smoke Bomb - Genetics: C4 x Cereal Milk

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: High

Potency: High



Cereal Milk has received a lot of hype as an elite strain; and with good reason. Its name is well earned as the terpenes are reminiscent of the sweet, creamy milk that is left at the bottom of your bowl after eating sugary, fruity cereal. While its mouth-watering terpenes are enough to earn a top stop in a cannabis-lover’s heart, it’s vigorous growth produces large yields of big buds glistening with frost.



C4 inherits its extreme frost and unique terpenes from its classic parents Shiskaberry and cotton candy. The smell and taste remind me of fruity pebbles. I once told a grower friend that C4 is what Fruity Pebbles OG wanted to be. He said that people might get mad if we say that, so we won’t say that 😊



Smoke Bomb is vigorous growing and a good yielder. Expect tons of frost, big buds and LOUD fruity pebbles cereal milk.

