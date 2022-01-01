About this product
Smoke Bomb - Genetics: C4 x Cereal Milk
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: High
Potency: High
Cereal Milk has received a lot of hype as an elite strain; and with good reason. Its name is well earned as the terpenes are reminiscent of the sweet, creamy milk that is left at the bottom of your bowl after eating sugary, fruity cereal. While its mouth-watering terpenes are enough to earn a top stop in a cannabis-lover’s heart, it’s vigorous growth produces large yields of big buds glistening with frost.
C4 inherits its extreme frost and unique terpenes from its classic parents Shiskaberry and cotton candy. The smell and taste remind me of fruity pebbles. I once told a grower friend that C4 is what Fruity Pebbles OG wanted to be. He said that people might get mad if we say that, so we won’t say that 😊
Smoke Bomb is vigorous growing and a good yielder. Expect tons of frost, big buds and LOUD fruity pebbles cereal milk.
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.