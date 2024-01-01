Sour Cherry Candy

by Elev8 Seeds
Sour Cherry Candy - Genetics: Lemon Cherry Runtz x Zoap
Type: Hybrid
Seed: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Good

Lemon Cherry Runtz is a delicious cross of Lemon Cherry Gelato and Runtz. The aroma is a delightful sour citrusy overtone, accented by candied berries, raspberries, and hint of pine. It has super dense oversized nugs, along with a coating of sugary amber crystal trichomes.

Zoap is a refreshingly unique hybrid strain with well-deserved hype (Leafly’s 2022 and 2023 Top Strains of Summer). It perfectly combines Rainbow Sherbet and Pink Guava, with one of the most unique terpene profiles around. Expect sweet fruit, sharp herbal notes, soap and funky guava notes. The deep olive nugs are complimented with dark purple undertones, and dripping with purple tinted crystal trichomes. Depending on the particular cut, a subtle gas aftertaste may also be present, adding an interesting twist to the overall experience.

Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.
