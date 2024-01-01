Sour Cherry Candy - Genetics: Lemon Cherry Runtz x Zoap

Type: Hybrid

Seed: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Good



Lemon Cherry Runtz is a delicious cross of Lemon Cherry Gelato and Runtz. The aroma is a delightful sour citrusy overtone, accented by candied berries, raspberries, and hint of pine. It has super dense oversized nugs, along with a coating of sugary amber crystal trichomes.



Zoap is a refreshingly unique hybrid strain with well-deserved hype (Leafly’s 2022 and 2023 Top Strains of Summer). It perfectly combines Rainbow Sherbet and Pink Guava, with one of the most unique terpene profiles around. Expect sweet fruit, sharp herbal notes, soap and funky guava notes. The deep olive nugs are complimented with dark purple undertones, and dripping with purple tinted crystal trichomes. Depending on the particular cut, a subtle gas aftertaste may also be present, adding an interesting twist to the overall experience.

Show more