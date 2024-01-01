Sour Apple is an award winning strain that came from two award winning parents – Sour Diesel and Cinderella 99. It’s a vigorous, heavy yielder and is famous for its loud sour granny apple terpenes that are awesome to experience.
Chili Verde, named for its spicy aroma and is a hot strain that placed first for the Personal Sun-grown at the 2018 Emerald Cup. Chili Verde terpenes combines the zest of Key Lime Pie with the musk of Lavender that somehow culminates into a super spicy herbal chili flavor that packs a black pepper punch on the end.
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.