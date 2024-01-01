Genetics: Sour Apple x Chili Verde



Type: Indica Hybrid



Seed Type: Feminized



Flowering: 8-9 Weeks



Yield: High



Sour Apple is an award winning strain that came from two award winning parents – Sour Diesel and Cinderella 99. It’s a vigorous, heavy yielder and is famous for its loud sour granny apple terpenes that are awesome to experience.



Chili Verde, named for its spicy aroma and is a hot strain that placed first for the Personal Sun-grown at the 2018 Emerald Cup. Chili Verde terpenes combines the zest of Key Lime Pie with the musk of Lavender that somehow culminates into a super spicy herbal chili flavor that packs a black pepper punch on the end.

