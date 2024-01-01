Spicy Guava - Genetics: Chili Verde x RS11 Type: Indica leaning hybrid Seed: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeks Yield: Good Stretch: Medium-High
Chili Verde, named for its spicy aroma and fiery persona, is a hot strain that placed first for the Personal Sun-grown at the 2018 Emerald Cup. Chili Verde terpenes combines the zest of Key Lime Pie with the musk of Lavender that somehow culminates into a super spicy herbal chili flavor that packs a black pepper punch at the end. RS11 from Doja Pak, also known as Rainbow Sherbet #11, is a potent indica dominant hybrid. It’s packed with super sweet and fruity goodness, with citrus, and a touch of pine with gas. It’s followed by a sweet and spicy aroma that enhances the overall experience. Her blue/green nugs are dense, fluffy, and covered in frost.
Spicy Guava’s green buds are oozing with shiny crystal trichomes, and smells of fruit, diesel fumes, propane, and spice. She tends to have wide branches, and produces a medium to high yield.
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.