Genetics: Chili Verde x White Runtz

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 Weeks

Yield: Good



Chili Verde, named for its spicy aroma and fiery persona, is a hot strain that placed first for the Personal Sun-grown at the 2018 Emerald Cup. Chili Verde terpenes combines the zest of Key Lime Pie with the musk of Lavender that somehow culminates into a super spicy herbal chili flavor that packs a black pepper punch at the end.



White Runtz is an elite, hard to find strain that is a different phenotype from the famous Runtz cut. While there are many similarities between White Runtz and Runtz such as yield, the main differences are that White Runtz has a bit more frost and the terpene profile leans more towards lemons.

