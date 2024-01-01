Genetics: Greasy Runtz x Gary Payton

Type: Indica hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Stretch: Medium

Yield: Good

Potency: High

Characteristics: Gassy/Sweet



Sticky Glove boasts dominant gassy aromas, though a few phenotypes can lean towards its sweeter Runtz lineage. This cultivar typically features an average structure and moderate stretch, making it manageable for various growing environments. The plant showcases dense and frosty nugs, with tight node spacing. These attributes, combined with its distinct aromatic profile make Sticky Glove a desirable strain for both growers and consumers seeking high-quality cannabis.



Greasy Runtz is an Exotic Genetix product of Greasy Monkey and Runtz, making it a powerful cross (especially since the GG4 grandparent can stand out in this strain). Phenos differ between the Runtz’s mouthwatering sugary, berries, with hints of tropical citrus… or more of a gassy, pungent, and earthy from the GG4. The flowers are sticky and coated with a thick layer of long calyx structures.



Gary Payton, is characterized by its unique attributes like the basketball player… hard hitting, long lasting, and can stretch up to 6 feet outdoors. The minty green buds exhibit a lavish covering of frosty white trichomes, and burnt orange pistols. The flower is heavily pungent, giving off the predominant aromas of diesel, with a side of sour, pine, and nutmeg. Gary Payton is a gas lovers strain, with yields that will satisfy the most greediest of growers.

