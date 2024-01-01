Stone Cold Mint

by Elev8 Seeds
THC —CBD —

About this product

Stone Cold Mint
Genetics: Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies x Gelato
Type: Hybrid
Seed: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Good

Gelato was created through a cross of the famous Sunset Sherbet x Girl Scout Cookies. This tasty strain is famous for its delicious flavor and strength. This strain has a flavor that’s said to be much like a sweet sherbet, with fruity blueberry and orange flavors. The aroma is just as sweet, with a lavender citrus berry bouquet.
We crossed our Gelato 33 cut with our elite, hard-to-find Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Many say that Thin Mint is the most desirable cut of Girl Scout Cookies and it’s hard to argue with that. TMGSC looks like it is covered in snow with loud cookies terpenes with a hint of mint.

About this brand

Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.
