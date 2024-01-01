Stone Cold Mint

Genetics: Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies x Gelato

Type: Hybrid

Seed: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Good



Gelato was created through a cross of the famous Sunset Sherbet x Girl Scout Cookies. This tasty strain is famous for its delicious flavor and strength. This strain has a flavor that’s said to be much like a sweet sherbet, with fruity blueberry and orange flavors. The aroma is just as sweet, with a lavender citrus berry bouquet.

We crossed our Gelato 33 cut with our elite, hard-to-find Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. Many say that Thin Mint is the most desirable cut of Girl Scout Cookies and it’s hard to argue with that. TMGSC looks like it is covered in snow with loud cookies terpenes with a hint of mint.



Show more