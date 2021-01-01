Loading…
Logo for the brand Elev8 Seeds

Elev8 Seeds

Sundae Punch (Indica)

Genetics: Purple Punch x Sundae Driver
Type: Indica Dominant
Seed Type: Feminized seeds
Flowering: 8 weeks
Yield: Good
Potency: High

Sundae Punch is a vigorous, large-yielding cross between the infamous Sundae Driver and Purple Punch. The cross of these legendary genetics are sure not to disappoint.
