Supersonic Blizzard - Genetics: Cookie Blizzard x Gary Payton
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Good
The strain named after the basketball legend, Gary Payton, has quickly become a legend in its own right. This strain is closely guarded by many growers and cuts have been known for its frost, plus it’s very loud. The terpenes smacks one in the face that many say is mouth-watering yet difficult to describe. Some of the ways people have attempted to describe the terpenes of Gary Payton are diesel, burnt rubber, gassy, earthy, cherries and cookies.
As a cross of Cookies ‘n Cream and MAC1, it’s not hard to love Blizzard Cookies. It stands out for its next-level frostiness it inherited from its crystally parents. Blizzard Cookies adds in some more cream, with a little cookies, for a combination that will make growers and customers alike fall in love with this cross.
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.