Supersonic Blizzard - Genetics: Cookie Blizzard x Gary Payton

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Good



The strain named after the basketball legend, Gary Payton, has quickly become a legend in its own right. This strain is closely guarded by many growers and cuts have been known for its frost, plus it’s very loud. The terpenes smacks one in the face that many say is mouth-watering yet difficult to describe. Some of the ways people have attempted to describe the terpenes of Gary Payton are diesel, burnt rubber, gassy, earthy, cherries and cookies.



As a cross of Cookies ‘n Cream and MAC1, it’s not hard to love Blizzard Cookies. It stands out for its next-level frostiness it inherited from its crystally parents. Blizzard Cookies adds in some more cream, with a little cookies, for a combination that will make growers and customers alike fall in love with this cross.

