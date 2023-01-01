Sweet AF

Genetics: Sweet Tart x OMFG

Type: Hybrid

Seed: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: High



OMFG is a brilliant cross of Runtz and Red Pop by Exotic Genetix. It is a vigorous grower with fat, frosty buds that reek of loud strawberry candy. It’s hard to find a strain that offers yield for the commercial grower and at the same time has taste, and frost for the connoisseur, but this surely one that will please all.



Sweet Tart is a rare evenly balanced hybrid created by crossing Purple Thai, Afghani and Alaska Thunderfuck. Its known for being its very potent and very frosty dense buds. Terpenes have been described as sweet strawberry cake with a bit of spice.



