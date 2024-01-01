Genetics: Jealousy x Apples and Bananas

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Stretch: Tall

Yield: High

Characteristics: Sweet/Fruity



Sweet Jealousy boasts incredibly potent fruity and candy aromas, and leaves a creamy finish that delights the senses. Its structure features tight node spacing, and make sure to leave room. Some phenos can have significant stretch as it grows.



Jealousy was originally bred by Seed Junky, and crowned Leafly’s 2022 strain of the year for good reason! Olive green nugs give off aromas of super sweet cream and candy. They are covered with a coating of purple tinted crystal trichomes, primarily caryophyllene, that have spicy undertones that are both earthy and slightly sour.



Apples and Bananas is teeming with the tree fruit of apples, pears, and sugary bananas. The aroma is spicier with savory diesel and sweet chemicals. She has a good ratio of grape shaped fluffy nuggs to foliage, and shows off with electric orange pistols. Apples and Bananas is a stand out strain and well suited for beginner growers.

