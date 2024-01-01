Genetics: Cookie Blizzard x White Truffle



Type: Indica Hybrid



Seed Type: Feminized



Flowering: 8-9 Weeks



Yield: High



Cookie Blizzard is a special strain, which is not surprising given that its parents are MAC and Cookies and Cream. The cut of Cookie Blizzard we use for our breeding is a surprisingly large yielder given that most strains that are insanely frosty tend to not yield much. It’s got a great structure that produces copious amounts of golf ball sized buds that are so frosty, even the fan leaves are frosty.



White Truffle has a reputation of being insanely frosty, with bag-appeal that few strains can match. While many strains that are known for being exceptionally frosty are not great yielders, White Truffle is also a vigorous grower that yields well. While the breeder of White Truffle is unknown, it is generally considered to be a unique phenotype of Gorilla Butter. The terpene profile is said to be reminiscent of diesel and apricot. We chose to use White Truffle as a strain to breed with so it could contribute its uber-frostiness, yield and vigor.

