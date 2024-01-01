About this product
Genetics: Cookie Blizzard x White Truffle
Type: Indica Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 Weeks
Yield: High
Cookie Blizzard is a special strain, which is not surprising given that its parents are MAC and Cookies and Cream. The cut of Cookie Blizzard we use for our breeding is a surprisingly large yielder given that most strains that are insanely frosty tend to not yield much. It’s got a great structure that produces copious amounts of golf ball sized buds that are so frosty, even the fan leaves are frosty.
White Truffle has a reputation of being insanely frosty, with bag-appeal that few strains can match. While many strains that are known for being exceptionally frosty are not great yielders, White Truffle is also a vigorous grower that yields well. While the breeder of White Truffle is unknown, it is generally considered to be a unique phenotype of Gorilla Butter. The terpene profile is said to be reminiscent of diesel and apricot. We chose to use White Truffle as a strain to breed with so it could contribute its uber-frostiness, yield and vigor.
Type: Indica Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 Weeks
Yield: High
Cookie Blizzard is a special strain, which is not surprising given that its parents are MAC and Cookies and Cream. The cut of Cookie Blizzard we use for our breeding is a surprisingly large yielder given that most strains that are insanely frosty tend to not yield much. It’s got a great structure that produces copious amounts of golf ball sized buds that are so frosty, even the fan leaves are frosty.
White Truffle has a reputation of being insanely frosty, with bag-appeal that few strains can match. While many strains that are known for being exceptionally frosty are not great yielders, White Truffle is also a vigorous grower that yields well. While the breeder of White Truffle is unknown, it is generally considered to be a unique phenotype of Gorilla Butter. The terpene profile is said to be reminiscent of diesel and apricot. We chose to use White Truffle as a strain to breed with so it could contribute its uber-frostiness, yield and vigor.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.
Notice a problem?Report this item