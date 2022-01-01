Tiki Tom - Genetics: Tahiti Lime x Gary Payton

Type: Sativa Dominent

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Good

Potency: High



The strain named after the basketball legend, Gary Payton, has quickly become a legend in its own right. This strain is closely guarded by many growers and cuts have been known to sell for Its frosty and potent with loud terpenes that smacks one in the face with terpenes that many say is mouth-watering yet difficult to describe. Some of the ways people have attempted to describe the terpenes of Gary Payton are diesel, burnt rubber, gassy, earthy, cherries and cookies.



Tahiti Lime is a very unique strain and is to limes what the Lemon Tree strain is to Lemons. Our particular cut of Tahiti Lime has so much lime terpenes, it will make ones mouth pucker with its intense “lime-iness”. Tahiti Lime also happens to be a vigorous grower and generous producer.



Tiki Tom combines the diesel/gas/cookies with some greasy lime for something loud, potent, unique and delicious. Expect some stretching in flower.

