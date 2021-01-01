Elev8 Seeds
About this product
Genetics: Gelato #33 x 2Scoop
Type: Indica dominant
Seed Type: Feminized seeds
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Excellent
Potency: High
2Scoops is a Rockstar strain from Cali that yields great! It's super frosty with loud terps like old school orange push pops, with some funk added in. Triple Scoop combines the unique terps of 2Scoops, with the equally unique terps of Gelato in a way that will make your mouth water.
