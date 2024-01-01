Discover the Ultimate Growing Experience with Variety Pack #3

Unleash the full potential of your grow with our BRAND NEW Variety Pack #3, featuring three of the most coveted strains in the cannabis community. This exclusive pack includes 6 feminized seeds, with 2 seeds from each powerhouse strain: King Payton, Sweet Jealousy, and Kaleidozoap. Crafted for growers who crave excellence, this variety pack promises exceptional genetics, robust yields, and unparalleled aromas. Get ready to elevate your cultivation game!



Strains Included:

1. King Payton (Gary Payton x Gorilla Glue #4)

Type: Sativa Hybrid

Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Very Good

Characteristics: Gassy/Earthy



King Payton combines the best of Gary Payton and Gorilla Glue #4, delivering a hard-hitting, long-lasting high. Expect minty green buds adorned with frosty white trichomes and burnt orange pistils. The aroma is a gas lover’s dream—predominantly diesel with hints of sour, pine, and nutmeg. This strain is known for its remarkable stretch, reaching up to 6 feet outdoors, and promises bountiful yields that will satisfy even the greediest of growers.



2. Sweet Jealousy (Jealousy x Apples and Bananas)

Type: Hybrid

Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks

Yield: High

Characteristics: Sweet/Fruity



Sweet Jealousy is a true delight for the senses, boasting potent fruity and candy aromas with a creamy finish. This hybrid features tight node spacing but beware of its significant stretch. As it grows, the structure allows for impressive yields, making it a favorite among growers looking for both quality and quantity.



3. Kaleidozoap (Zoap x RS11)

Type: Indica Hybrid

Flowering Time: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Good

Characteristics: Citrus/Fruity/Candy



Kaleidozoap is an Indica hybrid that brings a burst of citrus with lemon-lime, sweet berries, and pine aromas. Its short stretch and medium height make it manageable in various grow environments, while some phenos produce monster colas with big buds. The result is a superb yield with absolute banging terps that will leave you in awe.



Why Choose Variety Pack #3?

Diverse Genetics: Three unique strains offering a range of aromas, flavors, and effects.

Premium Feminized Seeds: Guaranteed female plants for a bountiful harvest.

Exceptional Yields: High-yielding strains that are perfect for both novice and experienced growers.

Versatile Growing: Suitable for indoor and outdoor cultivation with manageable flowering times.

Elev8 Your Harvest Today!

Don’t miss out on the chance to grow these extraordinary strains. Whether you’re cultivating for personal use or aiming to share top-tier buds with friends, Variety Pack #3 is your ticket to an exceptional growing experience.



