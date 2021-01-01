About this product

Viking Milk - Genetics: Cereal Milk x Dutch Crunch

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: High

Potency: Very high

SKU: VKMK-F



Cereal Milk has received a lot of hype as an elite strain; and with good reason. Its name is well earned as the terpenes are reminiscent of the sweet, creamy milk that is left at the bottom of your bowl after eating sugary, fruity cereal. While its mouth-watering terpenes are enough to earn a top stop in a cannabis-lover’s heart, it’s vigorous growth produces large yields of big buds glistening with frost.



Dutch Crunch (aka Dutch Treat) is a 30% strain with loud gas and pine terps that was considered a super-star strain in its home in the Pacific Northwest Unites States and Western Canada. Its most commonly called Dutch Treat but is very different from the original Dutch Treat that was bred long ago in Europe. This has been one of those strains that growers have a hard time keeping in stock because of its popularity with customers. The quality was so outstanding that we decided to cross Dutch Crunch with Cereal Milk for a potent smoke that combines sweet cream with gas and pine.

