About this product

White Blizzard - Genetics: Cereal Milk x Cookie Blizzard

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: High

Potency: High

SKU: CEBL-F



Cereal Milk has received a lot of hype as an elite strain; and with good reason. Its name is well earned as the terpenes are reminiscent of the sweet, creamy milk that is left at the bottom of your bowl after eating sugary, fruity cereal. While its mouth-watering terpenes are enough to earn a top stop in a cannabis-lover’s heart, it’s vigorous growth produces large yields of big buds glistening with frost.



As a cross of Cookies ‘n Cream and Mac1, its not hard to love Cookies Blizzard. It stands out for its next-level frostiness it inherited from its crystally parents. Cookies Blizzard add more cream, with a little cookies, to Cereal Milk for a combination that will make growers and customers alike fall in love with this cross.

