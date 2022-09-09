

109. White Heat - Genetics: White Truffles x Gary Payton

Type: Sativa Dominant

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Good



The strain named after the basketball legend, Gary Payton, has quickly become a legend in its own right. This strain is closely guarded by many growers and cuts have been known for its frost, plus it’s very loud. The terpenes smacks one in the face that many say is mouth-watering yet difficult to describe. Some of the ways people have attempted to describe the terpenes of Gary Payton are diesel, burnt rubber, gassy, earthy, cherries and cookies.



White Truffles is a highly priced, hard-to-get cut that is known for large, dense buds that look like they are completely covered in snow.

