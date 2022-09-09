About this product
109. White Heat - Genetics: White Truffles x Gary Payton
Type: Sativa Dominant
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Good
The strain named after the basketball legend, Gary Payton, has quickly become a legend in its own right. This strain is closely guarded by many growers and cuts have been known for its frost, plus it’s very loud. The terpenes smacks one in the face that many say is mouth-watering yet difficult to describe. Some of the ways people have attempted to describe the terpenes of Gary Payton are diesel, burnt rubber, gassy, earthy, cherries and cookies.
White Truffles is a highly priced, hard-to-get cut that is known for large, dense buds that look like they are completely covered in snow.
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.