White Serpent

Genetics: Forbidden Fruit x White Truffle

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: High



Our breeder’s cut of Forbidden Fruit is easily the loudest purple strain we have ever encountered. Forbidden Fruit has LOUD sweet, rotten fruit terps, dark purple buds and a surprisingly good yield for being a purple strain.



White Truffle has a reputation of being insanely frosty, with bag-appeal that few strains can match. While many strains that are known for being exceptionally frosty are not great yielders, White Truffle is also a vigorous grower that yields well. While the breeder of White Truffle is unknown, it is generally considered to be a unique phenotype of Gorilla Butter. The terpene profile is said to be reminiscent of diesel and apricot. We chose to use White Truffle as a strain to breed with so it could contribute its uber-frostiness, yield and vigor.



