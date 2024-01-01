White Stank

Genetics: GMO x White Truffle

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: High



GMO Cookies is renowned for its knock-out potency and eye-watering gassy garlic funk terpenes.



White Truffle has a reputation of being insanely frosty, with bag-appeal that few strains can match. While many strains that are known for being exceptionally frosty are not great yielders, White Truffle is also a vigorous grower that yields well. While the breeder of White Truffle is unknown, it is generally considered to be a unique phenotype of Gorilla Butter. The terpene profile is said to be reminiscent of diesel and apricot. We chose to use White Truffle as a strain to breed with so it could contribute its uber-frostiness, yield and vigor.



