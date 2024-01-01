Genetics: Apple Fritter x Cake and Ice Cream Type: Hybrid Seed Type: Feminized Flowering: 8-9 weeks Yield: Very good
We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. It’s a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.
We crossed Apple Fritter with our Cake and Ice Cream, which is super vigorous, frosty with a terpene profile that is reminiscent of Gelato with some sweetness, spice and some touches of hashiness and incense. Both parents are vigorous so expect some stretch.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.