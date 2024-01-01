Genetics: Apple Fritter x Cake and Ice Cream

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Yield: Very good



We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. It’s a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.



We crossed Apple Fritter with our Cake and Ice Cream, which is super vigorous, frosty with a terpene profile that is reminiscent of Gelato with some sweetness, spice and some touches of hashiness and incense. Both parents are vigorous so expect some stretch.

