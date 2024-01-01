Wicked Apple

by Elev8 Seeds
About this product

Genetics: Apple Fritter x Cake and Ice Cream
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: Very good

We chose to do an Apple Fritter line because it is one of those rare strains that has it all. It’s a great yielder with tons of vigor and a flowering time as short as 8 weeks. The terpene profile has been described as sweet and earthy, with a light cheesy apple pastry influence.

We crossed Apple Fritter with our Cake and Ice Cream, which is super vigorous, frosty with a terpene profile that is reminiscent of Gelato with some sweetness, spice and some touches of hashiness and incense. Both parents are vigorous so expect some stretch.
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.
