Xhale
Xhale - Genetics: Cereal Milk x Gorilla Breath
Type: Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Yield: High
Potency: Very high
Cereal Milk has received a lot of hype as an elite strain; and with good reason. Its name is well earned as the terpenes are reminiscent of the sweet, creamy milk that is left at the bottom of your bowl after eating sugary, fruity cereal. While its mouth-watering terpenes are enough to earn a top stop in a cannabis-lover’s heart, it’s vigorous growth produces large yields of big buds glistening with frost.
The aroma of Gorilla Breath reminds of earthy, gassy, sweet vanilla bean while the intense flavor is gassy with hints of pine, fuel, chocolate and diesel. The combination of these two parents produces offspring that yields well, tons of crystally sweet gas bag-appeal.
