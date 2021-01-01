Elev8 Seeds
Genetics: Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies x Tahquitz OG
Type: Indica dominant
Seed Type: Feminized seeds
Yield: Good
Potency: High
Flowering: 9-10 weeks
XTC OG is a cross between Blue Dream, OG Kush, Bubba Kush and Thin Mint GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies) bred by Elev8 Seeds. This unique blend of genetics results in a uniquely tasty and potent smoke that will delight even the most picky connoisseur. The visual appeal of these frost caked buds is like a work of art.
