About this product
Genetics: Baby Yoda x Apples and Bananas
Type: Indica Hybrid
Seed Type: Feminized
Flowering: 8-9 weeks
Stretch: Med/Tall
Yield: High
Characteristics: Earthy/Fruity
Yodanana delights with its signature OG fruitiness in aroma, and strong gassy funk. Its structure exhibits moderate spacing between nodes, with the potential for varying stretch, ranging from average to tall.
As cute as Baby Yoda is, don’t let this potent strain fool you… the force is strong with this one. It’s buds can be smaller in shape, but is densely packed with a frosting of gold tinted trichomes. Tinges of violets and purples stand out against the bright green, with vivid yellow-orange pistils. Phenos of Baby Yoda will produce aromas of sweet, pine, pepper and earth.
Apples and Bananas is teeming with the tree fruit of apples, pears, and sugary bananas. The aroma is spicier with savory diesel and sweet chemicals. She has a good ratio of grape shaped fluffy nuggs to foliage, and shows off with electric orange pistols. Apples and Bananas is a stand out strain and well suited for beginner growers.
About this brand
Elev8 Seeds
Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.
