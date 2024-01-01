Genetics: Baby Yoda x Apples and Bananas

Type: Indica Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 8-9 weeks

Stretch: Med/Tall

Yield: High

Characteristics: Earthy/Fruity



Yodanana delights with its signature OG fruitiness in aroma, and strong gassy funk. Its structure exhibits moderate spacing between nodes, with the potential for varying stretch, ranging from average to tall.



As cute as Baby Yoda is, don’t let this potent strain fool you… the force is strong with this one. It’s buds can be smaller in shape, but is densely packed with a frosting of gold tinted trichomes. Tinges of violets and purples stand out against the bright green, with vivid yellow-orange pistils. Phenos of Baby Yoda will produce aromas of sweet, pine, pepper and earth.



Apples and Bananas is teeming with the tree fruit of apples, pears, and sugary bananas. The aroma is spicier with savory diesel and sweet chemicals. She has a good ratio of grape shaped fluffy nuggs to foliage, and shows off with electric orange pistols. Apples and Bananas is a stand out strain and well suited for beginner growers.

