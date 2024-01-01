Zandyz

by Elev8 Seeds
About this product

First Gen - Limited Release

Zandyz - Genetics: Hood Candyz x Zoap
Type: Hybrid 
Seed Type: Feminized 
Flowering: 9 weeks
Yield: Very good

Zoap is a refreshingly unique hybrid strain with well-deserved hype (Leafly’s 2022 and 2023 Top Strains of Summer). It perfectly combines Rainbow Sherbet and Pink Guava, with one of the most unique terpene profiles around. Expect sweet fruit, sharp herbal notes, soap and funky guava notes. The deep olive nugs are complimented with dark purple undertones, and dripping with purple tinted crystal trichomes. Depending on the particular cut, a subtle gas aftertaste may also be present, adding an interesting twist to the overall experience.

Hood Candyz, bred by Solfire Gardens, is a cross between Runtz and Why U Gelly. Her terpene profile is gelato heavy, earthy, and full of gas. She'll leave your palate covered in fruit, like a piece of raspberry hard candy with sweet and tart notes intertwined.

Our decision at Elev8 Seeds to carry a strain depends on whether we believe that strain to be a definite “keeper”. By working with large medical marijuana growers, we at Elev8 Seeds have had the opportunity to compare countless strains side by side in the same environment to find that top 1% that people search so hard for.
