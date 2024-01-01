First Gen - Limited Release



Zandyz - Genetics: Hood Candyz x Zoap

Type: Hybrid

Seed Type: Feminized

Flowering: 9 weeks

Yield: Very good



Zoap is a refreshingly unique hybrid strain with well-deserved hype (Leafly’s 2022 and 2023 Top Strains of Summer). It perfectly combines Rainbow Sherbet and Pink Guava, with one of the most unique terpene profiles around. Expect sweet fruit, sharp herbal notes, soap and funky guava notes. The deep olive nugs are complimented with dark purple undertones, and dripping with purple tinted crystal trichomes. Depending on the particular cut, a subtle gas aftertaste may also be present, adding an interesting twist to the overall experience.



Hood Candyz, bred by Solfire Gardens, is a cross between Runtz and Why U Gelly. Her terpene profile is gelato heavy, earthy, and full of gas. She'll leave your palate covered in fruit, like a piece of raspberry hard candy with sweet and tart notes intertwined.

