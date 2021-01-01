About this product
Strawberry Bannana- Elevation is your Destination. Vaping CBD is a popular form of consumption. With Vaping, you not only get the satisfaction of our great tasting flavors, but also a shorter wait time to experience the benefits of our high quality CBD.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Elevation Alternatives
Elevation Alternatives is here to bring you a solution that doesn't involve consuming outdated and potentially harmful pharmaceutical drugs. We have a verity of all natural CBD & Delta 8 Cannabidiol products. These products are available in Cream, Tincture, Gummy, Capsule, & vape) forms. Elevation's main goal is to help people, by offering them natural alternatives for many of the issues that they may be facing. Learn more about cannabinoids on our website, and check out way to earn points