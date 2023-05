Caffeine: Lemon Sherb x Sirius Chem D. Sativa-leaning hybrid.

The pungent and earthy aroma of Caffeine is a great way to start the day. The hint of chocolate-like sweetness paired with its energizing effects will leave you coming back for seconds.The deep purple and bright green flowers are contrasted by bright orange hairs, dusted with glistening trichomes.



