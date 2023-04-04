Flight 23: Sugar Skullz Kush x Cookies N Cream. Indica-dominant hybrid. Bred by Casa Flor. 37.09% Total Cannabinoids | 1.88% Total Terpenes Terpene Profile: D-limonene, β-caryophyllene, β-pinene, α-pinene , β-myrcene. Happy & blissful with heavy, sedating body effects. Perfect for relaxing before bed. Sweet & earthy smoke with a bright, citrus exhale.
Flight 23. Prepare for liftoff. Flight 23 is Casa Flor’s combination of Sugar Skullz and Cookies n Cream. It’s a sweet, decadent strain with pretty purple buds and sugar crystal trichomes. Flight 23 smokes like a balanced hybrid with an earthy edge to its bakery-tasting terps, and tests at 34% THC.